Cinemigrante abre la convocatoria 2021 Open Call

Se abre la convocatoria para participar de la 12°edición del Festival Internacional CineMigrante, Cine y Formación en Derechos Humanos de las personas migrantes a realizarse entre el 21 y 29 de Septiembre de 2021, en la Ciudad de Buenos Aires, Argentina, con entrada libre y gratuita.

CineMigrante invita a participar a todos aquellos largometrajes, mediometrajes y cortometrajes que aborden la movilidad humana, entendiéndola desde la simple necesidad de movimiento del cuerpo; desde la acción de caminar un territorio en busca de un sustento; desde la necesidad de salir de un estado de guerra, de conflictividad; desde un movimiento que cruza una frontera física, interna o imaginaria, que sale del estado de indefensión hacia la acción; desde el habitar un nuevo espacio, ocuparlo y modificarlo.

Se reciben obras en los géneros documental, ficción, animación y experimental, producidas con posterioridad al año 2018. El límite para la recepción de obras para participar de la 12ª Edición es el 1º de julio de 2021.

El Jurado, integrado por destacados especialistas en cine, producción audiovisual, producción cultural, medios y pensamiento crítico, distinguirá al Mejor Largometraje y al Mejor Mediometraje/Cortometraje con premios para la postproducción o producción y premiaciones especiales por temática a cargo de las diferentes instituciones participantes.

CineMigrante es un espacio cinematográfico que convocó a más de 85.000 personas en sus once ediciones anteriores y en los espacios cinematográficos así como de formación y promoción en derechos humanos de cada edición.

El Festival Internacional CineMigrante, es una oportunidad para incorporar, a la agenda cinematográfica y cultural de Argentina, producciones de alta calidad, no posibles de ser exhibidas en los circuitos comerciales. Hoy, CineMigrante se conforma como un espacio artístico y de difusión cultural con gran repercusión no sólo en la Argentina sino en América Latina y el mundo, replicando su experiencia en muestras en diversas ciudades como Bogotá, Barcelona, Venecia, México y Costa Rica.

“CineMigrante es un espacio que permite difundir, visibilizar y sensibilizar acerca de las vivencias, experiencias y problemáticas de todas aquellas personas que habitamos este mundo y que, en un momento y por algún motivo, hemos decidido salir del lugar donde nacimos y migrar o simplemente movernos. Tenemos como objetivo generar instancias de reconocimiento en los otros y en las otras, un reconocimiento de la ‘otredad’ interna que permita afianzar nuestra identidad, contribuir a nuestro conocimiento histórico e individual, reflejarnos en todos y todas para conformarnos nuevamente”

Inscripciones / Reglamento

CineMigrante es igualdad de derechos no por haber nacido en algún lugar, sino por el simple hecho de estar en algún lugar. CineMigrante migra, sale a caminar un sendero, por voluntad o por obligación, por necesidad de luchar para ser.

CineMigrante no es frontera, CineMigrante es horizonte

OPEN CALL 2021

CineMigrante opens its call for audiovisual works for the 12th International Festival of Cinema and Formation of Human Rights, which will take place between September 21th – 29th 2021 in the City of Buenos Aires and in many other parts of Argentina, with free admission.

We invite filmmakers to participate with their feature films, medium-length and short films that address migration issues. We understand migration as a condition of the body, it is walking along a territory in search of a fruit, a sustenance; it is to leave behind a war or a conflict; it is crossing an inner border, a physical or an imagined one; it is leaving the state of defenselessness to take action; it is inhabiting new spaces,occupying them and modifying them. This is why the approach of the festival is absolutely transversal.

Eligible are documentaries, fiction films, animated films and experimental projects produced in 2018 or later. Deadline for the 12th edition is July 1st, 2021, that is we receive the material until that day.

A jury composed of important personalities from cinema, media, and defense of human rights, and interculturality, will award the prizes for the Best Feature, Best medium- length film and Best Short film with awards for post-production or production and special prizes awarded by the several participating organizations.

CineMigrante is a cinematographic space which attracted more than 85,000 people during its past eleven editions, with screenings, meetings and events in order to raise awareness of human rights. The CineMigrante International Film Festival provides a space for exhibiting films and other audiovisual works (for which it might be difficult or impossible to be shown at commercial venues) to include them in the cinematographic and cultural agenda of Argentina. Today, CineMigrante is a cultural space promoting human rights, with an impact not only on Argentina, but on whole Latin America, having showcases in Spain, Italy, Colombia, Mexico and Costa Rica.

CineMigrante is a space for disseminating, highlighting and raising awareness of the lives, experiences and problems of all the people who inhabit this world and who for any reason, decided to leave their place of birth and migrate. We aim to generate instances of recognition in others and in the other, a recognition of the ‘otherness’ that allows to strengthen our identity, contributes to our historical but also individual knowledge in order to rethink ourselves and our society.

We invite you to join!

Terms and regulations / Registration form

CineMigrante stands for equal rights, not for having been born in a certain place, but for the simple fact of being in a certain place. CineMigrante migrates, it walks a path, be it voluntarily or out of duty, out of necessity to fight for being able to be.

CineMigrante is not a border, CineMigrante is a horizon